A-W boys track qualifies for two state events

Akron-Westfield’s Leighton Blake qualified for the Iowa State Track Meet in the 100 meter dash. He finished third in Regionals May 10 at Sioux Central in Sioux Rapids. His time of 11.59 qualified him in 15th place out of 24 advancing to state. The first place finisher, Valentin Andrusyshyn of Riverside, Oakland, had a time of 11.23.

The A-W 4×110 meter shuttle relay team of Dominic Troubaugh, Leighton Blake, Josh Armstrong, and Aydin Dicks also made it to state qualifying in 10th place with a time of 1:03.90 – 1st place qualifying time is 1:00.62 by BCLUW.

The preliminaries for the Class 1A boys 100 meter dash is Thursday, May 16 at 6:45 p.m. Blake will run in Heat 3. The finals are Saturday, May 18 at 12:55 p.m. The 4×110 team runs Thursday at 2:40 p.m. in Heat 3

Other Placings at Regionals

Placing first: Shuttle Hurdle Relay Team of Dominic Trobaugh, Leighton Blake, Aydin Dicks, and Josh Armstrong, setting a new school record with a time of 1.03.90.

Placing second: Levi Hemmelrick, discus, 125’1”.

Placing third: Leighton Blake, 100 meter dash, 11.59, qualifying for state meet.

Placing fourth: Dallas Smith, 400 meter dash, 54.98.

Placing fifth: Josh Armstrong, 110 meter high hurdles, 16.80. The 4×100 Meter Relay Team of Leighton Blake, Josh Armstrong, Chris Steffen, Dominic Trobaugh, also placed fourth with a time of 46.12.

Placing sixth: Jackson Newton, 3200 meter run, hitting a personal best time of 11:21.59. Dallas Smith, 200 meter dash, 24.54. The Sprint Medley Team of Dallas Smith. Dominic Trobaugh, Chris Steffen, Leighton Blake, setting a new school record of 1:38.90.

According to Coach Eric Walkingstick, this was a valiant effort by these runners as the difference between second and sixth was a difference of just 0.5 seconds.

Placing eighth: Levi Hemmelrick, shot put, 38’10”.