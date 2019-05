Posted May 16, 2019 at 5:52 pm

The Akron-Westfield boys golf team defeated Trinity Christian, 201-208, May 6 in Sioux Center. A-W’s Daytona Foley finished first with a 47. Daytona Foley, first, 47 Logan Smith, third, 48 Spencer Olson, sixth, 53 Jader Briggs, seventh, 53 Carson James, eighth, 54 (non-counting) Landyn Vossberg, ninth, 54 (noon-counting)

