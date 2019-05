At the May 14 Akron City Council meeting, Akron Mayor Sharon Frerichs (l) signs the proclamation declaring this Friday, May 24 as Poppy Day with Albert E. Hoschler American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 186 member Verna Thompson (r) and council members as witnesses. Legion Auxiliary members will be distributing poppies this Friday morning at Akron businesses. The poppies are freely given, however, any donations received will benefit area veterans and their families.