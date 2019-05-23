A-W teachers receive 2.07 percent salary raise

By Julie Ann Madden

Akron-Westfield certified staff received a 2.07 percent total salary package increase per full-time-equivalent as the A-W School Board’s unanimously approved at their May 13 meeting.

According to A-W Shared Superintendent Randy Collins, this figures out to be a raise of $775.

He noted the State Supplemental Assistance, aka State Aid, increased 2.06 percent.

Schedule B Coaching and Supplemental Schedule contract salaries were raised 1 percent.

“In the future I’d like to see us make that we give what we get as far as State Aid,” said Collins.

The only other change in the Master Contract, except for date changes, was changing employees’ work days from 180 teaching days to “up to” 180 teaching days.

Both the Akron-Westfield Education Association and School Board proposed continuing the Master Contract language for five years with an annual reopening of the salary, he added.

Superintendent’s

Contract

Akron-Westfield will have continue sharing a superintendent for the FY 2020 school year.

However, Collins will be shared by only two school districts — A-W and Whiting.

Lawton-Bronson School District which had previously shared Collins with A-W and Whiting is returning to a non-sharing relationship, said Collins.

Collins’ contract is for just two-thirds of a full-time equivalent position for the first time since he’s been at A-W.

Whiting and Akron-Westfield will split Collins’ time 50/50. Collins’ salary is set at $123,458. This shared superintendency contract will expire June 30, 2020.

Collins announced the one-third “off” time will be spent enjoying his grandchildren.