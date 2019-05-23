Former Westerner athlete, now coach to conduct ‘ Huddle’ Food Drive

The Problem: Over 12 million young people in the United States live in food-insecure households. Plus, over 30 million students rely on their schools for free or reduced-price lunches, which they don’t receive during the summer months, according to the DoSomething.org website. Every young person deserves the chance to perform at their highest level on the playing field, but lack of nutrition hurts their energy, physical development, and overall well-being.

The Solution: This spring and summer, DoSomething and the National Football League (NFL) are powering the largest, national youth-led food drive to keep kids across the country active, energized, fueled, and healthy.

“There’s always somebody in need,” said Akron-Westfield Class of 2015 alum Devon Myers of Akron, “and I try to do what I can when I can.”

The A-W assistant football coach is hosting a “Huddle Against Hunger” food drive from May 28 through June 3. People can donate nonperishable foods and drop the items off at Chubs Country Store, Peoples Bank, Pizza Ranch and Wesley United Methodist Church, all in Akron. Myers will collect the donated items and deliver them to the Christian Needs Center in Le Mars in an effort to ease families’ hunger needs.

Myers just graduated with honors from Sioux City’s Western Iowa Tech Community College with an Associate of Arts Degree. He is a corporal in the U.S. Army National Guard. For the 2017-2018 school year, Myers was a Westerner baseball coach and this year he is an adult volunteer with the Jesus is Alive in Me! (JAM) student group.

In addition to being an assistant coach for the Westerner football team this fall, Myers will be studying at University of South Dakota to become a Physical Education teacher.

Myers is the son of Brandi and Josh Myers, of Akron; and grandson of Daryl and Lonny Myers, of Akron; and Lee and Dianne Lander of Moville. He has three siblings, Kiara, Jacob and Jacey. He is a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church.

“Huddle Against Hunger” food drives are youth-led campaigns promoted through the DoSomething.org and NFL. Collegiate youth have the opportunity to receive a $2,500 scholarship as part of the Huddle Against Hunger campaign.

“That’s only a perk of my food drive,” said Myers. “I truly want to help those in need.”

For more information, contact Myers at 712-541-5777.