MS Track Competes At WEC Meet

The middle school track teams traveled to Hawarden on Friday, May 3, to compete against multiple schools in the War Eagle Conference Middle School Track Meet.

The girls’ team placed 5th overall. Here are Westerners who placed within the top 6 positions:

In the 100M dash, Ciara Barron finished 4th and Alyssa Nemesio finished 6th.

In the 200M dash, Lauryn Saathoff finished 3rd.

In the 800M Run, Emma Rolfes placed 3rd.

Julia Britton finished 5th in the 100M hurdles.

4x100M relay team placed 2nd.

4x200M relay team finished 2nd.

The 800M Sprint Medley team finished 5th.

The distance medley team placed 3rd.

In the 4x100M, the shuttle hurdle team finished 3rd.

Annie Newton placed 6th in the High Jump.

Kirsten Stabe finished 5th in the Long Jump.

The boys’ team placed 4th overall. Here are Westerners who placed within the top 6 positions:

In the 100M dash, Jacob Myers placed 4th.

Lane Kenny placed 4th in the 400M dash.

In the 800M Run, Sawyer Drent finished 5th.

Jacob Myers finished 2nd and Jack Terpstra finished 3rd in the 100M Hurdles.

Lucas Taylor placed 6th in the boys 200M Hurdles.

The 4x100M relay team won the event.

The 4x200M relay team finished 6th.

The 800M Sprint Medley team placed 2nd.

The Distance Medley team finished 6th.

The 4x100M Shuttle Hurdle team raced to 4th place.

Michael Varns jump to 4th place in the Long Jump.

Ian Blowe won the Shot Put and placed 4th in the Discus.