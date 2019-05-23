Senior Spotlight

￼Ethan

Lahr

By: Aydin Dicks

Ethan Lahr, son of Angie Jensen and Jeff Lahr, was born on July 8, 2001. Ethan is the only boy and has two sisters: Katlyn and Erica.

Ethan currently works at Hy-Vee in Le Mars.

Ethan’s favorite class is P.E., because he likes physical activity and he said, “It’s an easy ‘A’.”

Ethan’s favorite thing about high school is being able to see his friends everyday.

His goal after high school is to join the Marines and have a successful career in the military.

If Ethan could give advice to an underclassman it would be, “Don’t be dumb, and don’t mess around during class!”

Ethan was inspired by his grandpa to join the military. Ethan said, “My Grandpa was a big part of my life and I grew up around him.” Ethan’s grandpa was in the military and that really rubbed off on Ethan when he was a little kid.

When Ethan was a little kid he wanted to grow up and become a marine, and he is certainly on his way to becoming what he has always wanted to be.

Ethan’s greatest achievement in high school was going to lift every morning and bettering himself each and every day.

Ethan’s favorite sport is football, his favorite saying is, “Send It!”, and his is favorite musician is Luke Combs.

Ethan’s favorite childhood memory was getting into a car crash with his best friend Nash.

Ethan likes to spend his free time playing video games, and shooting guns. His favorite game is Rainbow 6 Siege, which he plays with Nash and Zach. His dream car is a 2006 G-T 4 Mustang. Ethan wants to live in Montana, because its pretty and has good animals for hunting.