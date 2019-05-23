Track teams do well at state track meet

The Class 1A Akron-Westfield track teams performed well at the State Track Meet held May 16-18 in Des Moines. The nine team members participated in six events. Shaylee Siebens led the way bringing home two third place finishes in the 100 and 200 meter dashes.

Shaylee Siebens

In the 100 meter dash Shaylee placed second in her heat with a time of 12.77 qualifying for the finals with the fourth best time. In the finals she finished third with a time 12.86. First place time was 12.74.

In the 200 meter dash Shaylee placed second in her heat with a time of 26.83 and qualified for the finals with the third best time. In the finals she finished third with a time of 26.56. First place time was 25.99.

Boys 4×110 Meter Shuttle Hurdle Relay Team

Josh Armstrong, Dominic Trobaugh, Aydin Dicks, Leighton Blake

The team placed third in their heat with a time of 1:03.85 but did not qualify for the finals finishing in ninth overall.

Kailee Tucker

In the high jump Kailee placed tenth with a jump of 4-10.00. The first place jump was 5-04.00

Leighton Blake

In the 100 meter dash Leighton placed fifth in his heat with a time of 11.52 but did not qualify for the finals finishing in 12th overall.

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay

Chloee Colt, Natalie Toben, Hailey Wilken, Shaylee Siebens

The team placed seventh in their heat with a time of 53.33 and did not qualify for the finals finishing 20th overall.