Girls golf wins regionals

The Akron-Westfield girls golf team won the first round of the Class 1A Region 1 Regionals May 13 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Hull. The team shot a 388 to take the top spot and advance to the district finals May 20 at Meadows Country Club in Moville. Gehlen came in second with a 428 and will also advance to the district finals.

Individually for A-W three golfers placed in the top seven: Autumn Bundy was first with a 90; Alayna Mullinix placed fourth with a 94, and Brooke Koele placed sixth with a 98.

Also in Class 1A Region 1 at Districts will be Boyden Hull, Central Lyon, Gehlen, George-Little Rock, Hinton, Kingsley-Pierson, MMCRU, and St. Mary’s, Remsen

If the girls advance to state, this will be their fifth consecutive trip to the state tournament which is May 28-29 at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown. (District results were not known by press time)