Akron-Westfield golfer Jader Briggs qualified individually for Class 1A golf districts by shooting a 92 at sectionals May 10 at Otter Valley Country Club, hosted by George-Little Rock. He tied for the final district qualifying spot.

Districts were May 17 at Lakeside Golf Course, hosted by St. Edmond, Fort Dodge, Jader did not qualify for the state tournament which is May 23 and 24 in Newton.