David F. Blanchard, 91

David F. Blanchard of Deephaven, MN, passed away on January 4, 2019, at Augustana Chapel View Center, Hopkins, MN.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 2, 2019 in Howard, South Dakota. Burial with military honors will at noon on June 3, 2019 at Riverside Cemetery in Akron, IA.

Memorials may be directed to the Miner County 4-H Program, P.O. Box 219, Howard, SD 57349.

Dave Blanchard, son of Carl D. and Viola M. (Joy)Blanchard, was born on March 2nd, 1927, in Sioux City, IA. He worked on his father's farm as a boy, received his education and graduated from Elk Point High School in 1945. He joined the Navy at 18, while still in high school, and served aboard ship on LSM 211 in the Pacific Theatre during WWII. He received his diploma when he returned home.

Dave was united in marriage with Kathleen Kennedy of Akron on August 13, 1947, while a student at the University of South Dakota. They moved to Brookings, where they received degrees from South Dakota State University. He served with the South Dakota Extension Service in Roberts and Miner Counties in South Dakota for 27 years and retired in 1982.

In David’s career he took pride in building a strong 4-H program in Miner County and assisting the farming community. He enjoyed playing bridge, hunting, sailing and woodworking.

David and Kathleen lived in Howard, SD, and retired to Okoboji, IA, for 15 years spending the winters in Arizona. He spent the remaining years living with his son in Minnesota with many winters in Arizona.

Grateful for having shared his life are his son Jeff Blanchard (Connie Wombacker) and daughter Holly (Bob Newkirk), Grandchildren Justin Newkirk, David Blanchard, Katy Newkirk, and Lindsey Blanchard, and Great-grandchildren Emma, Benjamin, and Hazel; Sister Nancy Wilson (Cliff) and Sister-in-law Jan Kennedy and their families.

David was preceded in death by his wife Kathleen: parents Carl and Viola Blanchard; brother Bill Blanchard and sister-in-law Lois Blanchard, and brother-in-law Jim Kennedy.