Ten flags dedicated to Avenue of Flags

Posted May 30, 2019 at 11:21 pm



Families dedicated their loved ones’ flags for display in the Akron Avenue of Flags: • Kenneth Carstens, Grenada Conflict, U.S. Air Force; • Curtis Hansen, Korean War, U.S. Army; • LaRue Hansen, Korean War, U.S. Navy; • Verne A. Heeren, Korean War, U.S. Army; • William Henke, U.S. Coast Guard and Air Force, stateside Vietnam War. • Forrest James, Vietnam War, U.S. Army; • Vernold Olson, Cuban Crisis, U.S. Army; • C.J. Rolfes, Korean War, U.S. Army; • Donald Schneider, Korean War, U.S. Navy; and • Daryl Siebens, Vietnam War, U.S. Air Force.