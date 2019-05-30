A-W students have visitor

At an Akron-Westfield assembly May 22, elementary students were greeted by a unicorn named Marigold Heavenly Nostrils. Marigold and her friend, Phoebe, were on hand courtesy of the Akron Library inviting students to the Summer Reading Program at the library. Marigold and Phoebe can be found in books by Dana Simpson. The summer program is called “A Universe of Stories” and begins June 5 with two divisions: Kids ages 3 through fourth grade and Teens fifth grade and older. There will be special performers, prizes, and games. Sign up began May 28. Stop by the library, 350 Reed St., Akron, or call 712-568-2601 to participate.