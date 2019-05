At an Akron-Westfield assembly May 22, Discovergarten and Kindergarten students surprised retiring Grades Preschool-6 Principal Cathy Bobier with a signed RRPK (Respectful, Responsible, Prepared, Kind) poster stating “You have been caught being a GREAT A-W Westerner” and recited a story for her. The next day at assembly more students surprised her with flowers.