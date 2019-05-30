A-W falls to RSM

by Hank Krause

Akron-Westfield baseball traveled to Remsen to play the Hawks of Remsen St. Marys May 23 losing to the Hawks, 7-1.

A-W grabbed the early lead as Reagan Frankl singled then Nick Jacobs drove him home. The A-W lead was short lived as the Hawks scored four times in the second, two more runs in the third, and a lone run in the fifth to have a solid command.

A-W got three hits for the night as Blaine Harpenau silenced the A-W bats. Harpenau struck out 12 A-W batters and walked none. He fanned 11 out of the last 12 batters he faced. He had complete control after the first inning.

AW 1-0-0-0-0-0-0=1-3-1

RSM 0-4-2-0-1-0-x=7-8-2