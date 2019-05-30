Girls golf wins regionals and advances to state

For the sixth straight year the Akron-Westfield girls golf team has advanced to the state golf tournament which is May 28 and 29 in Marshalltown. The team shot 378 for 18 holes, the second lowest score of any state qualifiers.

The girls won the Class 1A regional final May 20 in Moville, 28 strokes under host and second place Woodbury Central. Woodbury Central, making their second straight appearance at state, shot a 406 to capture the second and final spot to advance.

Earlier in the season the Lady Westerners lost a non-conference match to Woodbury Central losing by four strokes.

Brooke Koele shot an 87 to take runner-up honors behind Sally Gallagher of Woodbury Central who shot an 81.

A-W’s Alayna Mullinix placed third overall with a 93.

Other scores for A-W:

• Autumn Bundy, 98, tied for sixth place

• Taryn Wilken, 100

• Kayla Johnson, 109 (non-counting)

• Natalie Nielsen, 111 (non-counting).