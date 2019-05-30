A-W Girls open with a shutout

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield girls opened up the 2019 season by shutting out Le Mars Gehlen Catholic on May 22 at home, with a score of 6-0.

A-W showed “jitters” as they started five freshman girls. Natalie Nielsen pitched the first five innings, giving up one hit while striking out 11. Megan Meinen pitched the last two frames and did a fine job. Meinen gave up one lone single as she preserved the shutout.

A-W had a chance to blow it open in the first inning as they loaded the bases with one out. A-W couldn’t capitalize as two strikeouts killed off a possible rally.

In A-W’s third, the Westerners plated four runs. Jaden Harris started things off with a hit. Harris stole second and third before Chloee Colt got on by a Jay error. Alayna Mullinix walked while Autumn Bundy then sacrificed. Nielsen doubled to the right.

Tori Nemesio, running for Nielsen, later scored to give A-W a 4-0 lead. A-W scored single runs in the fourth and sixth to make it 6-0. All told, A-W put together four hits as they had their troubles.

Defensively, A-W played pretty well. Aubie Hartman played well at third but a dropped fly ball and a throwing error didn’t help A-W.

Nielsen had a tough night in the circle as she was always working from behind. She was 3-0 or 3-1 on hitters a number of times.

It was so cold and people were sitting around in heavy coats, stocking hats and blankets. It was not the best of conditions for a softball game.

G 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 = 0-2-2

AW 0-0-3-1-0-1-x = 6-4-2