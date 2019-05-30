A-W boys open with win against Gehlen

How do you win a game without any hits? That’s just what the Akron-Westfield baseball team did against the Gehlen Jays May 24 at home in the opener. They defeated Gehlen 2-0 without any hits. As a matter of fact, the only hit in the game came from Gehlen who was unable to bring the runner home.

The Westerners capitalized on six walks and scored their two runs in the fifth. Runs were scored by Leighton Blake and Sawyer Drent.

Nick Jacobs was the pitcher for A-W striking out 14 Jays.

G 0-0-0-0-0-0-0=0

AW 0-0-0-0-2-0-0=2