Doris Haage, Age 83

Doris Haage of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Akron Care Center in Akron, Iowa.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A in Craig, Iowa. Reverend Trish Underberg, Reverend Charles Wolff, and Reverend Beverly Wolff will officiate. Burial will follow in St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Craig, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. There will be a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Plymouth County Museum, Christian Needs Center, Akron Care Center, or Hospice of Siouxland.

Doris Kathryn Baack was born September 12, 1935 in Hawarden, Iowa, the daughter of Carl William and Katherine (Plueger) Baack. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Craig. She attended country school in Grant Township, rural Plymouth County, Iowa and then high school in Le Mars. She graduated from Le Mars Central High School in 1953.

She was united in marriage to Donald Haage on November 9, 1956 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Craig. The couple farmed east of Akron in Johnson Township and later east of Craig, Iowa. In 1963, they moved to the Haage farm west of Brunsville, Iowa, where they farmed for many years. In 1996, they moved to Le Mars. Doris worked in the banking industry for over 25 years, starting in Le Mars, Iowa and then Hawarden, Iowa. She retired in 1997. Donnie passed away October 18, 2006.

Doris was lifelong member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Craig, Iowa where she served on church council and was the chair for the funeral committee for many years. She volunteered for many years at the Christian Needs Center in Le Mars where she served on the board. She also volunteered at the Plymouth County Museum and Plymouth Manor Care Center in Le Mars. She enjoyed traveling to many countries throughout the world. She also enjoyed tending to her flower gardens. She loved visiting with friends and family. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren in all their activities.

Survivors include her 3 children: Kim (Merle) Long of South Sioux City, Neb., Kurt (Rita) Haage of Akron, Iowa, and Troy (Becky) Haage of Rosemount, Minn.; 6 grandchildren: Katie (Ryan) Oatman of Lee’s Summit, Mo., and their children, Madilyn and Zoey, Kelli Long of Omaha, Neb., Brandon Haage of Akron, Iowa, Brooke Haage of Akron, Iowa, Hannah Haage of Denver, Colo., and Jonathan Haage of Rosemount, Minn.; her brother: Duane (Peggy) Baack of Denver, Colo.; her sister in law: Donna Mae Haage of Le Mars, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Katherine Baack; her husband, Donald Haage; her siblings: Dorothy (Wilmer) Klemme, Donald (LaVonne) Baack, and Delores Baack in infancy; and a brother in law: Glen Haage.