Lois M. Winquist, Age 92

Lois M. Winquist, 92, of rural Alcester, S.D. passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Bethesda of Beresford, S.D. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 1 at Big Springs Baptist Church. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, May 31 at the church with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 PM. Memorials may be given in Lois’ name to Big Springs Cemetery Association. wassfuneralhome.com

Lois Stene was born October 23, 1926 in rural Union County, SD to Edward and Sophie (Buum) Stene. She was united in marriage to Elwood Winquist on her birthday, October 23, 1947 at Big Springs Baptist Church. They lived and farmed in Union County, S.D. where she loved her farm life. In 1984, they built their “retirement home” near the farm and enjoyed their time there. Lois found great joy and satisfaction taking care of her home, lawn and garden. She kept a calendar of daily weather and events for many years and would eagerly search to settle any discussion. After Elwood became disabled, she cared admirably for him for five years until his death on September 8, 2006. Lois looked for him and missed him every single day since then. She moved to Park Place Estates Assisted Living in LeMars, Iowa in 2012 before moving to Bethesda in Beresford in 2014.

Lois will be remembered for many wonderful things. She would welcome many friends and family into her home. She looked forward to spending time with her grandkids and even became a “grandma” to some of their friends. The coffee pot and lunch were available at any time. Lois was an excellent cook and baker and didn’t like anyone walking away hungry. Lois often looked forward to her time with her sisters, shopping, talking, eating and playing games. It was not unusual for them to laugh and play way into the late-night hours.

Lois is survived by her son, Curt (Carla) Winquist, Akron, Iowa and their children: Craig (Kari) Winquist and their children: Corbin, Conley and Kamden, Crystal (Jason) Carlson and their children: Vanorah and Kinsley, and Casey (Katie Buum) Winquist; her son, Tim (Kay) Winquist, Alcester, S.D. and their children: T.J. (Stacy) Winquist and their children: Cody and Riely, Josh (Lindsay) Winquist and their children: Alex, Caden, Emily and Jace, Justin (Abby Peterson) Winquist and their son, Henry, and Katrina (Trace) McKellips and their son, Clem; and her daughter, Brenda (Randy) Hansen, Beresford, S.D. and their children: Daniel (Brenda) Hansen and their children: Caleb, Brayden and Autumn, Jenny (Blake) Ketcham and their daughter, Siena and Adam (Kristina) Hansen; and her sister, Betty Hair, Blair, Neb..

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood; her parents, Edward and Sophie; her sister, Eleanor Harvey; and many beloved family members.