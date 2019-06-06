Girls golf — second in state!

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield girls golf team finished the Iowa State High School Class 1A Golf Tournament as state runner-up.

A-W finished second overall as they shot 742 following Bishop Garrigan’s 727.

A-W was led by Brooke Koele, A-W’s only senior. She finished 12th with a 174. Alayna Mullinix finished 19th with a 184, Autumn Bundy finished 38th with a 193, Taryn Wilken finished 41st with a 194 to finish the counting scores for A-W. Kayla Johnson finished 45th with a 202 and Natalie Nielsen finished 56th with a 213.

Overall, A-W played very well considering the weather, wind, and rain didn’t do any of the golfers any favors. Coach Todd Colt said he was real pleased with the girls’ play. “They improved and shot their best golf of the year in the tournament.”

This is the sixth straight trip to the state tournament for A-W finishing in fourth place last year, state champions in 2017, runner up in 2016, fourth place in 2015, and third in 2014.