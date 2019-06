Posted June 6, 2019 at 7:51 pm

Six Akron-Westfield students are champions in the General Federated Women’s Clubs’ Iowa Creative Writing Contest. Akron-Westfield’s winners are: Division 1 – 2: Morgan Pick, story; and Eli Willms, poetry. Division 3 – 5: Sam Mendoza, poetry; and Karleigh Joy, story. Division 6 – 8: Austyn Koedam, story; and Adissen Nielsen, poetry. These six students advanced from the local GFWC Friendship & Service Club’s contest.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.