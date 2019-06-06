A-W girls whip Hinton

By Hank Krause

Lady Westerner Megan Meinen jumped into the circle to face the Hinton Blackhawks on Thursday, May 30.

Meinen pitched the first four innings before giving way to Natalie Nielsen. The girls held Hinton scoreless as A-W had a 10-0 win. Meinen gave up one hit during her stint in the circle.

A-W scored two in the first, two in the second and one in the third to hold a 5-0 lead. A-W then score five more in the fifth to put it away.

A-W did not really hit that well but used eight walks.

Jaden Harris, Alayna Mullinix and Meinen all had two base hits for A-W. A-W had only five hits for the game.

AW 2-2-1-0-5=10-5-0

HB 0-0-0-0-0= 0-2-1