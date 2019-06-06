A-W upends Wildcats, 8-1

By Hank Krause

On May 30, the Akron-Westfield Westerners got after the Woodbury Central Wildcats, of Moville, winning 8-1.

Akron-Westfield used 11 hits plus three walks to score their eight runs. Leading A-W at the plate were Carter Drent who had three hits while Reagan Frankl, Leighton Blake and Sam Mullinix all had two hits each.

For the most part, it seemed A-W hit the ball sharply and hard. A-W scored two runs in the first and one in the third to take the lead. The big inning was the fourth when A-W tallied four runs to put the game away. A-W sent nine runners to the plate to get the rally going.

Nick Jacobs pitched the first five innings before handing the ball to Sam Mullinix. Jack Anderson came in to finish up. The A-W pitchers gave up five hits while striking out eight “Cats.”

WC did score in the sixth to avoid the shutout.

WC 0-0-0-0-0-1-0=1- 5-3

AW 2-0-1-4-1-0-x=8-11-3