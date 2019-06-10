﻿Wendell Oltmanns, 85

Wendell Oltmanns of Craig, Iowa, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at his home near Craig surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Craig. Reverend Trish Underberg will officiate. Burial with military honors provided by the Heeren-McHale-Wilkens American Legion Post 724 of Brunsville will be St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Craig. Visitation with the family present will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Craig. There will be a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 12:30 p.m. until service time on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Wendell John Oltmanns was born January 24, 1934, on farm near Struble, Iowa, the son of John Henry and Amanda (Popken) Oltmanns. He was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church – Grant Township, rural Le Mars. He attended country school in Grant Township and later high school in Le Mars. He graduated from Le Mars Central in 1952. Following high school, he helped area farmers and went to North Dakota in the fall to help with the harvest.

He was drafted into the United States Army on April 11, 1956. He was stationed stateside in Fort Lewis, Washington. He was honorably discharged on April 11, 1958. Following his service, he returned to Plymouth County.

He was united in marriage to Wanda Gabel on December 1, 1962, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Craig.

Wendell farmed in rural Plymouth County and worked for Eiler’s Feed Store in Ireton for several years. In the early 90’s, he hauled livestock for his son, Kevin, as well as for area farmers. He also helped area farmers during the Spring and Fall.

He was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Craig and the Heeren-McHale-Wilkens American Legion Post 724 of Brunsville. Wendell enjoyed taking many fishing trips, traveling, and dancing. He also enjoyed reading and sending cards to his family and friends. He was a devoted fan of the “Craig Cubs” softball team. He loved attending all their games locally, statewide, and nationally. He loved being outdoors, he would be seen quite often out on his mower, taking care of his lawn. He also enjoyed hosting “Happy Hour” at his house for his family and friends. Most of all, he loved watching his grandchildren participate in all ﻿their activities.

Survivors include his wife, Wanda of Craig, IA; his son: Mark (Deb) Oltmanns of Akron; a daughter-in-law: Sally Oltmanns of Windom, MN; four grandchildren: Brett Oltmanns (fiancé, Bria Boeggeman) of Windom, MN, Cole Oltmanns of Akron, Desirae Oltmanns of Akron, and Devon Harmon of Le Mars, IA; two sisters: Verda (Cliff) Korselman of Le Mars, and Jeanette Jensen of Merrill, IA; his in-laws: Debbie (Bob) Gibson of Le Mars, Sondra Gabel of Sioux Falls, SD, Karen Hartman of Sioux City, IA; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J. Henry and Amanda (Popken) Oltmanns; his father and mother-in-law: Gene and Loris Gabel; his son, Kevin Oltmanns; his grandson: Kyle Jon Oltmanns; two brothers: Mert (JoAnn) Oltmanns and Arlan Oltmanns; and his brother-in-laws: Randall Jensen, Richard Hartman, and Gene Gabel.