Care Center has new administrator

By Julie Ann Madden

A Humboldt, S.D., woman takes up the reins of Akron Care Center management.

Care Center Trustees hired Patricia Raasch at a special meeting on May 29.

The West Central High School, Hartford S.D., alum earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and Criminal Justice with a minor in Spanish from Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D. She continued her education at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, S.D., earning a Masters of Business Administration in Health Services Administration. She also received a certificate for Long-Term Care Management from USD.

“I’ve always loved older people,” said Raasch, who grew up volunteering with her five sisters and mother at nursing homes. “They are my favorite population.”

“I worked for Wells Fargo prior to going to graduate school,” said Raasch who has managed nursing facilities since 2012 in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. “I wanted to get into something that was much more fulfilling, and caring for the elderly is fulfilling for me.”

This wife and mother of four sons is a member of Toastmasters International. Raasch volunteers at The Banquet in Sioux Falls, S.D., and is a member of the Catholic faith.

Saying she is a lifelong learner, Raasch enjoys reading — especially leadership materials and she has read “Grit.” When not reading, Raasch loves doing puzzles, playing Croquet and Pinochle, and being outdoors.

Raasch served on her hometown’s ambulance and fire department’s squad for 15 years before embarking on a career in long-term care.

The Akron Care Center position appealed to her because Raasch prefers “smaller hometown nursing homes.”

“They are much more warm, and people here support the Care Center a great deal,” said Raasch. “This care center has high quality care and it’s a really lovely facility. You get those ‘warm fuzzies’ when you come here.”

“I wanted to live within a commutable distance,” added Raasch, who will continue to live in Humboldt. “To live in my own home and still be able to do what I like and this speaks to my heart.”