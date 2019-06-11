Fair dates set

The 2019 dates for the Union County Fair in Alcester , S.D., have been set for Thursday, Aug. 1 – Sunday, Aug. 4. There are a lot of great activities being planned for the whole family along with many 4-H and Open Class static exhibits to view and 4-H livestock shows to attend.

Thursday, Aug. 1

The fair will kick off on Thursday morning with Conference Judging of Wood Science, Photography and Home Environment exhibits at 9:00 a.m. and judges orientation and judging of all other 4-H & Open Class Display exhibits at 10:00 a.m. The Swine Show will begin at 10:00 a.m. along with the Zoomobile.

New this year is a Peewee Livestock Show and Tell beginning at 12:30 p.m. The Cat/Companion Animal Show will start at 3:30 p.m.

Opening Ceremony, Flag Pledge & 4-H Pledge will start off the festivities Thursday evening at 5:00 p.m. with the Royalty Pageant to follow the Opening Ceremony. Evening Entertainment will be the Wildcard Band at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 2

Friday events will start with the Poultry Show and Rabbit Judging at 8:00 a.m. and the Rabbit Show and Poultry Judging at 10:00 a.m. The Dairy Goat Show will be at 10:30 a.m. and the Dairy Show at Noon and the Beef Show at 2:00 p.m. Mr. Twister Children’s entertainer specializing in balloon sculpting and balloon twisting will be on the grounds from 1:00-3:00 p.m. A Carnival with Games and a dunk tank will start at 4:30 p.m. All 4-H clubs will have a booth with different games and prizes! The Car Show & Shine will be on display from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The Kid Pedal Pull will begin in the Showring area at 6:30 p.m. The Annual Tractor Pull will be held at 7:00 p.m. Exhibit Buildings close at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Saturday begins with the 4-H & flag pledges and Market Goat Show at 8:00 a.m. Teen Leaders will be cooking up some Pancakes & Sausage for their annual breakfast at 8:30 a.m. The Sheep Show will start at 9:30 a.m. At noon there will be a pie baking contest and auction. 12:00 noon will be the 4-H Livestock Showmanship Contest and Awards of Grand/Reserve Champion Showmanship. At 1:00 p.m. a smile contest will be held in the Hoop Building. The 4-H Members Premium Sale will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the show ring. Next up is the Community Supper which will be held with serving to start at 5:00 p.m. Fashion Revue, Judging Awards and Graduate Awards will be the Entertainment along with The Back 40 Boys Band. Tuey, Comic Stunt Juggle will be the final event for Saturday starting at 7:00 p.m. Exhibit buildings close at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Sunday concludes the fair with exhibit pickup and cleaning of the fairgrounds.

Commercial Booth Space

There will be many Commercial booths. Anyone interested in the commercial or crafts booths should contact Janelle O’Connor at 605-670-9144. Contact Janelle early to hold a space or call the Union County Extension Office at 605-356-2321.