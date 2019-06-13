A-W drops game to TC

by Hank Krause

The visiting Trinity Christian Tigers from Hull were the grateful guests as the Akron-Westfield baseball team dropped a 10-5 decision June 7.

A-W started out well as they scored three runs in the first. Reagan Frankl opened with a walk and later scored. Aaron Hartman singled before Sam Mullinix hit a tremendous home run over the right center field fence. In baseball terms, Sam got all of it.

The lead didn’t last long as TC came back to score two in the second and three in the third.

It was a night where pitchers couldn’t find the plate but then gave up key hits. TC added to the scoreboard as Jerron Van Egdom homered for the Tigers to make it 7-3.

A-W added one run in the sixth and one more in the seventh but not until after TC scored thee more runs in the top of the seventh to make it 10-5.

TC 0-2-3-0-0-2-3=10-8-2

AW 3-0-0-0-0-1-1=5-10-4