A-W tames the Tigers

By Hank Krause

On June 6, the Akron-Westfield girls tamed the visiting Trinity Christian Tigers, 10-0 in five innings.

Jaden Harris took her turn in the circle and gave a fine performance. Harris spun a neat two-hit shutout.

A-W started a little on the slow side as they scored one run in the second and two runs in the third. The big inning was the fifth where A-W pushed across seven runners to make it 10-0.

As a team, A-W had 11 hits with two coming from Tori Nemesio, Megan Meinen, and Chloee Colt, and one from Jaden Harris, Alayna Mullinix, Autumn Bundy, Hailey Wilken and Katie Johnson.

TC 0-0-0-0-0 = 0- 2-5

AW 0-1-2-0-7 = 10-11-0