A-W drops a heartbreaker

By Hank Krause

Akron-Westfield softball traveled to Ireton on Wednesday, June 5, to play the Falcons of West Sioux. The contest was a real pitcher’s dual. Coach Todd Colt intermingled Natalie Nielsen and Megan Meinen to keep the Falcons off-balance.

With the score tied at zero until the sixth, Alayna Mullinix homered to give A-W a 1-0 lead. A-W had three more runners on in the sixth but couldn’t push a runner across.

WS came back in their half of the sixth to score three runs and took a 3-1 lead. In the top of the seventh, A-W battled back with four hits to retake the lead at four to three.

The big bats of Nielsen, Mullinix, Autumn Bundy, and Jaden Harris plated three runs but A-W left the bases loaded to kill off the rally.

WS used a base hit, a walk, a hit batter, plus two hits in the bottom of the seventh to score two runs. That inning gave them the win at 5-4. It was an interesting game but we came up a little short.

AW 0-0-0-0-0-1-3 = 4-11-3

WS 0-0-0-0-0-3-2 = 5- 7-6