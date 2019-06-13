Boys lose close one to WS

by Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield baseball team travelled to Hawarden to face West Sioux June 5 and lost a heartbreaker, 2-1.

WS scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning and made it stand up. A-W scored their only run in the top of the seventh.

A-W’s Jack Anderson and WS’s Austin Wilbert hooked up in a pitcher dual. Anderson held the Falcons to four base hits. One ball hit the lip of the infield grass and bounced about 15 feet over Sawyer Drent’s head. Another Falcon hit a fly ball that Leighton Blake lost in the sun and it fell for a hit.

A-W had the bases loaded but failed to push a couple of runners home.

We’ll get ‘em next time!

AW 0-0-0-0-0-0-1=1-5-2

WS 0-0-2-0-0-0-x=2-4-3