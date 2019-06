A-W leadership

Posted June 11, 2019 at 2:45 pm

After their May 13 school board meeting, the 2018-2019 Akron-Westfield School Board and administrative staff posed. From left: Grades 7-12 Principal Derek Briggs, Business Manager/School Board Secretary Mandy McCully, Board Member Cory Tucker, Board Vice-President Jodi Thompson, Board Member Nick Mathistad, Board Member Deb Jordt, Board Member Josh Martinsen, Board Member Pam Von Hagel, Board President Nick Schoenfelder, Grades Preschool-6 Principal Cathy Bobier and Shared Superintendent Randy Collins.

