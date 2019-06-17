Calliope Village opens for 2019 season with new hours

The Hawarden Historical Society is making changes. We are debuting our new logo with this press release as well as announcing new hours for Calliope Village. “Although we announced the name change from The Big Sioux River Valley Historical Society to the Hawarden Historical Society a few years ago, it has taken some time to create a logo that tells our story – where we are located, what we represent, and what we do,” said Carol Frerichs, Historical Society Board Member. “We are thrilled with our new look!”

The hours are changing at Calliope Village. The Village will now be open to the public on the first Sunday of every month from 1:00 p.m. -4:00 p.m. during June, July, and August. They will also be open for special events through out the summer.

“We are excited about our events coming up throughout the season. The Calliope Store will be open for viewing along with the other buildings at Calliope Village. Candy and pop will only be sold at the 40th anniversary and Labor Day events!” said Frerichs.

2019 Special Events:

Antiques Road Show: Sunday, July 7, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Tri Valley Car Show: Saturday, July 13, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Hawarden Historical Society 40th Anniversary Party: Sunday, August 11, 1:00- 4:00 p.m.

Labor Day Weekend: Saturday, August 31, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.; Sunday, September 1, 1:00 -5:00 p.m.; Monday, Sept. 2, 10:00 a.m. –5:00 p.m.

Hawarden Historical Society is always looking for volunteers for events and for working on projects. Tours are available by appointment by emailing bsrvhs79@gmail.com or contacting the Chamber at 712.551.4433.