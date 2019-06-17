Johnson Juniors May 2019 4-H Minutes

The Johnson Juniors 4-H Club held their monthly meeting on Sunday, May 12, at 5:00 p.m. at the Security National Bank Meeting Room.

The meeting was called to order at 5:00 p.m. by Carter Meinen, and Kelsey Saathoff led us in the Pledge of Allegiance. Keira Hillrichs read the roll call question, “What was your favorite activity this year?” There were 27 members present with 15 parents.

Secretary Keira Hillrichs read the April Minutes. There was no Treasurer’s Report. We have one expense of $33.48 for the May Tray Favors. Sam Philips made a motion to approve the minutes, and Brody Knapp seconded.

In old business, YQCA certification needs to be completed by July 1.

There are important changes to this year’s fair book — read your Clover Connection for more details.

Swine projects — make sure to purchase official tags from the Extension Office and identify pigs by May 15!

Identifying Livestock projects deadline is May 15.

Fair Royalty nomination forms are due May 15. Carter Meinen made a motion to have the club pay the entry fees for each candidate and Hunter Norberg seconded. The club took a vote, and the motion passed.

Sheep/Meat Goat Weigh-In was Saturday, April 27 — those who attended gave a report.

Le Mars Farmer’s Market Youth Vendor Day is June 29 from 9 – 12. There are details in the Clover Connection.

In new business, Club Fair T-shirts are available to purchase. The cost is $9 or $11 with our club name on the back. We also are reordering the lime green T-shirts- cost is $10 per shirt.

Le Mars Art Council is hosting 4-H events. Read Clover Connection for more details.

Anyone interested in County Council, there is an informational meeting on June 13 from 5:30 – 6:30.

Vocalists are needed to sing the National Anthem at the fair.

Rabbit tattooing and identification must be done by July 1.

There will be information for Fair Club Committees and a sign-up sheet at the June meeting.

The club made a motion to give our 4 seniors $20 as a graduation gift, and the motion passed.

Carter Meinen adjourned the meeting, and Lainey Schuknecht led us in the 4-H Pledge.

Following the meeting, Alex Enriquez gave a presentation on how to show chickens, Hunter Norberg did a presentation on how to show rabbits, and Kelsey Saathoff, Lainey Schuknecht, Carly West, and McKenzie Hughes gave a presentation on Ele-Fun Animals.

Our next meeting is Sunday, June 9 at 5:00 p.m. at the Security National Bank Meeting Room.