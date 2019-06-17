Darold Lee Vanderham, Age 69

Darold Lee Vanderham, 69, of Alcester, S.D., died Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

A funeral service was held Monday, June 17, 2019 at Union Creek Lutheran Church, Union County, S.D. Burial was at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home of Akron, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

In lieu of any gifts, please make donations to the following fund that will support the Pink Ladies of Sioux Falls as they support cancer patients within the area. http://bit.ly/HonoringDaroldVanderham

Darold was born in Akron, Iowa, to William and Merion (Newman) Vanderham. He lived in Akron and Sioux City, Iowa as a child and went to high school in Akron, where he met his future bride and soulmate, Paulette Ericson.

Darold and Paulette were married in 1967 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron. They lived in Iowa where they started their family and farmed until they moved to Union County, S.D., in 1972. That is where they would buy a farm, raise their family, and become members of a classic, rural community where neighborly deeds were a way of life among all the families.

Darold held many different jobs at different organizations ranging from LG Everist, Wilson Trailer, IBP, Custom Coil (Otis), but within his heart and at his core, he was a farmer. Specifically, he was a dairy farmer. He took great pride in the family farm and the herd they built over the years. He was most at home working in his JD4455 loader tractor; and he especially loved watching the family show their prized cows.

With his big personality and his distinct voice and laugh, he was a staple in the community. He was active over the years with Clay Rural Water, Sioux Valley Township, West Akron Fire Board, FFA Alumni Association, and as a 4-H Leader for so many youth. It was in this community that Darold made so many friends and touched so many people.

Beyond the love for his family, farm, cows, and community, he had three distinct passions in life. He loved to watch his children and grandkids participate in all their activities; he loved to hunt, and he loved to watch the Kansas City Royals.

He leaves his beloved wife, Paulette; daughter, Tina Ward and her husband, Mark, of Okoboji, Iowa; daughter, Tracy Vanderham of Bahrain; son, Tim, and his girlfriend, Marci, of Atlanta, Ga.; granddaughter, Jess ‘Moses’ Christensen, and her husband, Matt, of Scranton, Iowa; and grandson, Kyle ‘MrMr’ Kenefick, and his girlfriend, Jessica, of Alcester. He is survived by his mother, Merion; sister, Sandy Caskey and her husband, Tim, of Sioux City, and sister, Debbie Veldhuisen and her husband, Chuck, of Sioux City. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Audrey Ericson, of Akron, and his brother in-law, Bruce Ericson, and his wife, Patti, of Akron. He also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, William; brothers: Jerry and Danny; his father in-law, Ray Ericson; and his brother-in-law David Ericson.