Summer Sidewalk Sale-Abration June 19-20

Akron is the place to be June 19 – 20 during Akron’s Summer Sidewalk SALE-abration when there will be free food, family activities, vendors and sidewalk sales from 20 stores and vendors in this city-wide event.

The event is sponsored by the Akron Area Chamber of Commerce.

Businesses, vendors and organizations in Akron are planning two days of summer fun and shopping opportunities throughout town on June 19 – 20.

“It has been a challenging spring and early summer for many of our merchants due to weather and flooding,” said Jennie Roed, president of the Akron Area Chamber of Commerce. “The SALE-abration event is the perfect way to say ‘Thank You’ to all our customers from Akron and surrounding towns for the extra effort many have to put in to get to our community during road closures.”

Times for each business and activity will vary. Check the Akron Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, the Akron Hometowner Facebook page or website www.akronhometowner.com for details.

Activities include:

• Sidewalk sales at Thorson Drug, Akron Gold & Silver, Dirks Hardware, Broken Kettle Wine Cellars,

Akron Lumber Company, and Maynard’s Foods.

• Vendors – Jessica Minor (Neat-n-Sweet crafts and décor), Seth Morin (art and woodwork), Amanda Heyl (artwork), Linda Hitzemann (Eden’s Treasure), Babette Harris (artwork), Matt Combs (wood art), Mindy’s Designs (embroidered hats, framed art and wall décor), Twin Flames Massage & Wellness Centre (set up at Broken Kettle Wine Cellars); Karma Bakker’s crocheted animals, hats, dishcloths and scrubbers, and Carolyn Clark, embroidered towel; and more making plans to come.

• Akron Farmers Market will have baked goods, jams and jellies, honey, eggs and produce.

• Chubs Country Store and Peoples Bank will serve free chili dogs from 5 – 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.

• Akron Library will host a sidewalk book sale from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Security National Bank will host a sidewalk Chalk Art Contest and bake sale.

• New Horizons United Church of Christ will host Corny Corner with free popcorn and activities.

• A Lemonade stand hosted by Akron kids with proceeds to benefit the Akron Pool Fund.

• Pizza Ranch will have an $8 buffet on Wednesday night.

The Summer Sidewalk SALE-abration is just one event planned in the Akron community over the next several months, including:

• The Second annual Fourth of July Bash Thursday, July 4 beginning at 5:00 p.m. with food vendors, a Color Guard, music and kids activities in Akron City Park, then continue with fireworks at the Akron Golf Course at approximately 10:15 p.m.

• Akron Farmers Markets will begin Wednesday, July 10, and run every Wednesday through mid-September. Markets are held from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Akron City Park with a meal and activities planned each week.

• Activities are being planned for the National Night Out event on Tuesday, Aug. 6 in coordination with the city’s police and fire-rescue departments.

• The 19th annual Great Akron Scarecrow Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, featuring a day full of family-friendly activities, scarecrow decorating contest, food and vendors.