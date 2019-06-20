2019 National History Day champions!

Congratulations to Akron-Westfield’s Hayden Wahlberg (l) and Daynen McKee (r) on winning first place in the Junior Individual Exhibit at the National History Day Finals last week! They competed against students from all 50 states and countries of Guam, American Samoa, Puerto Rico, Korea, China and Singapore — becoming the International Champions! Their exhibit was on the Great Chicago Fire. Daynen is son of Jesse and Melissa McKee, and Hayden is son of Jeff and Beckie Wahlberg. Their A-W National History Day mentor was Joni Noble.