A-W students compete at National History Day Finals

Fifteen students represented Akron-Westfield Community School District this past week at the University of Maryland campus at College Park, Md., in the National History Day Finals Contest. A-W had five entries in the finals but only one won in the Final Championship Round. 1) Thomas Lane presented a Senior Division website on The Big Fix; 2) Ben Philips and Kaden Joy presented a Junior Division website on the Battle of Ardennes; 3) Allison Nixa, Jack Schoenfelder, Lauryn Saathoff, Sophia Martinac, and Ellie Martinsen presented a Group Performance on Ellis Island; 4) Campbell Anderson, Dexter Briggs, Ashley Zamora-Ruiz, Adissen Nielsen, and Kelsey Saathoff presented a Group Performance on the Transcontinental Railroad; and 5) Hayden Wahlberg and Daynen McKee displayed their Junior Division Exhibit on the Great Chicago Fire. A-W National History Day mentors attending were Val Philips, Pam Anderson, Dawn Martinsen, Joni Noble, LeAnne Philips and Missy Saathoff. A-W students are (Front Row l-r:) Kelsey Saathoff, Ashley Zamora-Ruiz, Allison Nixa, Adissen Nielsen, Jack Schoenfelder, Dexter Briggs, Campbell Anderson, Ben Philips, (Back Row l-r:) Sophia Martinac, Lauryn Saathoff, Ellie Martinsen, Tom Lane, Daynen McKee, Hayden Wahlberg and Kaden Joy.