A-W approves 10 resignations

By Julie Ann Madden

At their June 10 meeting, the Akron-Westfield School Board unanimously approved 10 employees’ resignations, hiring four replacements and renewing several employees’ contracts.

Resignations

Resigning their positions were:

• Amber Brau, sixth grade teacher;

• Jeff Drent, Middle School Assistant Baseball coach;

• Bobbi Fegley, Concession Stand manager;

• Jon Harris, High School Boys Head Basketball coach;

• Rona Meinen, Hot Lunch employee;

• Felicia Miller, Para-educator;

• Roely Tentinger, Hot Lunch employee;

• Andrew Thonstad, Business Education teacher and Annual (Yearbook) sponsor;

• Gina Vreeman, Spanish teacher; and

• Jessen Wood, Wrestling cheer coach.

Filling Vacancies

The board approved these hirings and/or transfers to fill some of the vacancies created by the resignations.

• Mollie Ostrihonsky, who had been the elementary Teacher-Leadership & Compensation (TLC) coordinator and had transferred to fulfill an earlier Title I Reading vacancy, was approved to transfer to Amber Brau’s sixth grade teaching position.

• For the Title I Reading teacher position, the board tabled this item as Grades Preschool-6 Principal Cathy Bobier was still interviewing candidates. In addition, the TLC position may remain unfilled, depending on applications received.

• Ryan Vander Lugt, a West Sioux teacher, was approved to be A-W’s high school Spanish teacher.

• Tina Miller of Sioux City, a Regents Alterative Pathway to Iowa Licensure (RAPIL) Program graduate who taught at South Page Community School District in College Springs last year, was hired to replace Thonstad as Business Education teacher and Annual (Yearbook) sponsor.

• Jeff Drent, A-W’s Industrial Technology teacher, was also hired to be the Head Boys’ Basketball coach.

• Chad Wendel, A-W Head of Maintenance & Grounds, was hired as Middle School Assistant Baseball coach.

Contracts Approved

The board members unanimously approved:

• Support Staff Letter of Assignments for Secretaries: Kristin Blake, Deb Bursell and Amy Schoenfelder; Para-educators: Mike Allner, Annette Bosse, Crystal Coon, Deb Den Ouden, Angela Ericson, Bobbi Fegley, Lori Gale, Kim Hansen, Brittany Heeren, Patty Heeren, Julie Huber, Karen Karr, Laurie Liebetrau, Jessica Minor, Katie Muir, and Amy Walkingstick; Food Service: Tiffany Beyer, Pat Huebner, Donna Mahaney, Tina Milbrodt, Brandie Raub and Linda Rolfes; Custodians: Kim Henke, Doug Lingle, Don McCully, Traci Studley and Ken Waag.

• Bus Drivers & Substitute Bus Drivers: Troy Armstrong, Larry Clarey, Edna Frisch, Doug Graves, Gary Hillrichs, Kathleen Knight, Tina Lorensen, John McManaman, Brenda Milroy, Gerry Stowers, Venice Stowers, Bonnie Taylor, Warren Thompson and Darla Utesch.

• Director and Department Head Contracts: Charlotte Anderson, Cari Brogden, Rick Dirks, Bob Brewington, Heather Morehead, Chad Wendel and Dwain Wilmot.

• Drivers Education teacher Julie Bundy.

• Grades 7-12 Principal Derek Briggs, salary of $104,307.

• Business Manager/Board Secretary Mandy McCully, salary of $55,000 and the number of work days reduced from 260 to 250 days.

• In addition to their other positions, the following were approved for these additional duties: Michael McTaggart, Level I Investigator; Julie Bundy, Alternate Level I Investigator; Krista Weiland, Homeless Liaison; and Derek Briggs, Equity Coordinator.

Other Business

The school board also approved the 2019-2020 Student Handbook and Support Staff Handbook.

With Student Fees for the 2019-2020 school year, there were no fee increases. However, pre-ordering yearbooks was removed from the fee list as this will be decided by the new Annual (Yearbook) sponsor.

The school board also unanimously approved ratifying their May 13 decision regarding leasing buses. Four buses will be leased at a total price of $343,788 to be paid in four payments over three years.

All votes were unanimous, 4-0 as Board Members Deb Jordt, Nick Mathistad and Nick Schoenfelder were absent.