‘Zoo 2 You’ is coming to Akron library

On Thursday, June 27: the Henry Doorly Zoo of Omaha, Neb., is coming to YOU — if you’re participating in the Akron library’s Summer Reading Program.

At 10:30 a.m., children are invited to attend the zoo’s free presentation, especially to see the animals.

The librarians are also hosting three movies the rest of June:

• Friday, June 21 – 10 a.m.: Sci-Fi Cinema for TEENS (fifth grade & up): “Valerian.”

• Wednesday, June 26 – 10 a.m. : Sci-Fi Cinema for KIDS: “Planet 51.”

• Friday, June 28 – 10 a.m.: Sci-Fi Cinema for TEENS: “Zathurn.”