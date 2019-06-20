A-W makes short work of UC

By Hank Krause

The visiting Orange City Unity Christian Knights gave a decent effort for three innings before the dam broke on Wednesday, June 12. Akron-Westfield girls pounded out a 14-2 win in four innings to end it.

A-W struggled for the first three innings although they held a 4-2 lead. Walks and an error didn’t help the cause until Coach Todd Colt had a meeting.

A-W scored three runs in the first and one in the second to get the early lead. UC used four hits in the third to make it interesting.

A-W scored four runs in the bottom of the third and six more in the fourth to make it 14-2. The 12 runs came into effect so we all went on our merry way.

The bottom of the batting order really came in to focus as Hailey Wilken walked and Tori Nemesio got on by an error. Autumn Bundy and Katie Johnson had the hot bats as they both had hard hits to push runners around. Bundy and Johnson combined for four of A-W’s nine hits.

UC 0-0-2-0= 2- 5-4

A-W 3-1-4-6= 14-9-1