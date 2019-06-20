A-W shuts out UC

By Hank Krause

Nick Jacobs tossed a two-hit, 12-0 thrashing at the Knights of Orange City Unity Christian on Wednesday, June 12 at home.

Akron-Westfield scored three times in the first and that would have really been enough. A-W sent 14 hitters to the plate in the fourth and they scored nine runs on six hits and three walks. Reagan Frankl and Chris Steffen led the A-W onslaught with two hits each.

UC plays good basketball and runs good track but they do have their troubles in softball and baseball.

UC 0-0-0-0= 0- 2-2

AW 3-0-0-9= 12-8-1