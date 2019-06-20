A-W girls host annual tournament

By Hank Krause

A-W girls hosted the annual Akron-Westfield tournament on June 15 and had two excellent games, winning both.

Vs. West Lyon

In the first game A-W handed the West Lyon Wildcats a 6-1 loss, winning their fifth straight game.

Chloee Colt singled in the first, Alayna Mullinix followed with another hit, and Natalie Nielsen sacrificed to score Colt to grab the early lead.

A-W scored two more runs in the third. Jaden Harris got on by an error, Colt got a base hit, and Mullinix got on by a fielder’s choice to plate Harris and Colt.

West Lyon scored one run in the fourth as Grotivold got on by an error and was driven home by Knoblock.

The sixth was the big frame for A-W, and three more runs were pushed across. Hailey Wilken singled, Tori Nemesio got on by an error, Taryn Wilken doubled, and Harris tripled, giving A-W a total of three runs.

Nielsen and Megan Meinen split time in the circle and held the Wildcats to four hits.

AW 1-0-2-0-0-3-0 = 6-12-1

WL 0-0-0-1-0-0-0 = 1- 4-1

Vs Woodbury Central

In the final game of the day at the Akron-Westfield Softball Tournament, A-W had a real battle on their hands against Woodbury Central girls.

A-W scored in the top of the first as the two teams really went at it. WC is a very good, defensive team plus hits the ball hard.

WC knotted the score at one in the fourth as they used two A-W errors and a base hit to get on the board. WC then scored one in the fifth and one more in the sixth to make it 3-1, Woodbury Central.

A-W decided it was time to do something, and that they did. Hailey Wilken led off with a hit. Katie Johnson got on by an error, Tori Nemesio got a hit to make it 3-2 WC. Autumn Bundy came through again as she hit a shot to right center, giving A-W the lead. Chloee Colt later singled and scored on a WC error. A-W scored five runs in the seventh to win it.

Jaden Harris started for A-W, followed by Megan Meinen and Natalie Nielsen, who did a good job to hold the Wildcats. It was a terrific comeback when it seemed that it was a lost cause.

The Lady Westerners are playing better as the season goes on.

A-W 1-0-0-0-0-0-5= 6-6-5

WC 0-0-0-1-1-1-0= 3-7-2