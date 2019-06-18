S.D. Highway 48 damage revealed

After the water finally receded, damage on S.D. Highway 48 has been revealed. The road is cracking and breaking besides being undermined. S.D. Highway 48 was closed March 14 and has remained closed — looks like it will still be awhile before it is open. The Big Sioux River went above the flood stage of 16’ on March 13 and on June 16 finally fell below flood stage. At noon Monday, June 17, the river was at 15.56’. This will hopefully help, however, there is still a lot of water in the fields surrounding the highway.