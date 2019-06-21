Leanna Jurgensen, 90

Leanna Jurgensen of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Akron Care Center in Akron.

Funeral Service will be 1:30 p.m., Monday, June 24 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will begin at noon on Monday at the church. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Leanna Norma Meske was born on February 11, 1929, to Alfred and Anna (Kleihauer) Meske in Portland Township, rural Plymouth County, Iowa. She graduated as valedictorian from Akron High School in 1947 and then attended State Teachers College in Madison, South Dakota. She taught 5th – 8th grade at Richland, South Dakota, for one year before being married to Vernon Jurgensen at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron on May 30, 1948.

Leanna worked alongside Vernon on their farm; they had dairy cattle for many years. Leanna raised many chickens: selling eggs and chickens for butcher; and she also had a large vegetable garden. Leanna was a life long member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron; she was very active in the women’s group and sang in the choir with Vernon for over 50 years. Leanna also enjoyed sewing and completing jigsaw puzzles.

Leanna is survived by her children: Cheryl (Larry) Plueger of Merrill, Bruce (Pam) Jurgensen of Alcester, South Dakota, Roxanne (Blake) Larson of Akron, and Philip (Kim) Jurgensen of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina; daughter-in-law, Vicky Jurgensen of Akron; grandchildren: Joshua (Rebecca) Plueger, Jamie (Amy Willms) Jurgensen, Joel (Sarah) Plueger, Janel (Carl) Miller, Devin (Chris) Royalty, Matthew (Julie) Jurgensen, John Plueger, Amanda (Charlie) Mohning, Michael Jurgensen, Luke Jurgensen, Lerin Jurgensen, Andrew (Deb) Jurgensen, David Larson, and Jordan (Kayla) Jurgensen; many great-grandchildren, step great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Berniece Jurgensen of Akron, Iowa; nieces and nephews: Arlen Nannen, Marlys Johnson, Kenneth Frerichs, Rodney Jurgensen, and Valerie Appley; and other extended relatives.

Leanna is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon; son, Larry; brother, Marvin Meske; and siblings-in-law: Elmer Jurgensen, Ella (Harry) Nannen, and Arlene (Elmer) Frerichs.