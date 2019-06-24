Reverend Burl D. Ratzsch, Age 85

Reverend Burl D. Ratzsch of Sioux City, Iowa passed away at Westwood Specialty Care on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Burl was born May 3, 1934 in Taloga, Oklahoma, the son of Reverend Walter and Faye (Smith) Ratzsch. Burl married Frances Darlene Brock on October 30, 1953 in East Jordan, Michigan. God, Frances, and music were the loves of his life. He played the trumpet, organ, piano, guitar, and bass among others. He was a gifted, expert musician. He loved gospel music and jazz. He owned his own music business for a number of years. He was the author of articles in theological periodicals and also published 2 books during his life. He held a Master’s degree in Divinity and pastored at several churches during his career. He served as the musical minister at many churches. He spent time at churches in Wisconsin, then became an assistant pastor in El Paso, Texas and Benson, Arizona. He was a head pastor in Akron, Iowa and his last church was in Emerson, Iowa. He retired and he and Frances moved to Athens, Texas where they live happily for 17 years before returning to the Sioux City area to be near family in 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents Reverend Walter and Faye Ratzsch.

He is survived by his wife Frances, one sister Phyllis (George) Yeager, and one brother Delvin (Betsy) Ratzsch. He and Frances had seven children, Laura Morris, Rebecca Spencer, Carolyn (Gary) Salberg, Rachel (Kerwyn) Lykken, Teresa (Shamus) Carrahee, David (Tammy) Ratzsch, and Jack (Mary) Ratzsch. They were the proud grandparents of 16 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. He also had 3 nephews and one niece.