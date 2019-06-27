Peoples Bank celebrates its 20th anniversary

By Julie Ann Madden

From its humble beginnings operating a bank from a trailer house to its current success of meeting customers’ banking, investments and insurance needs, Peoples Bank in Akron has much to celebrate as it marks its 20th anniversary.

“We continue to focus on helping our community — Akron and the surrounding community — with their banking needs,” said Peoples Bank Akron President Mike Hohenstein as the staff gears up for the next two weeks of celebrating this anniversary.

Currently, Peoples Bank staff is working with other community leaders to try to overcome the economic loss from lack of traffic due to the flood-damaged S.D. Highway 48 being closed for more than 100 days.

“We’re trying to do more things in conjunction with other businesses to get more people to come to town,” said Hohenstein. “I think that’s the focus for everybody.”

Last week Peoples Bank staff teamed up with Chubs Country Store offering a free chili dog supper to shoppers and community guests during the Akron Area Chamber of Commerce’s Summer Sidewalk SALE-Abration. Hohenstein manned the grill while other staff served guests.

Staff always wears “red” every Friday to “Remember Everyone Deployed.”

These are just a couple of ways Peoples Bank has implemented their motto, “Where Values Matter!”

“We just come here, do our work and have fun doing it,” said Hohenstein. “It’s been fun to be part of the community the last 20 years and help Akron grow.”

“I started in banking at Alcester State Bank in May 1981,” said Hohenstein, “and all that was on computer were checking and savings.”

“I just hope I can keep up with technology and the changes coming over the next seven to 10 years,” he said. “It’s amazing to see what technology has done. Some of its good, some you sometimes wonder about.”

In 1999, Akron’s Portlandville Heights Subdivision had only three houses, and today there are only a dozen lots vacant.

“We brought drive-up banking to Akron,” said Hohenstein, “and we were the first bank to be open on Saturday mornings.”

“You used to write a check in Sioux Falls, and it would take a week to clear,” said Hohenstein who has been managing the Akron office since its opening, “and now it’s almost instantly.”

“What I’m most proud of is — the staff,” he said. “We continue to have a great staff who do a great job with the customers — customers always are greeted with a smile, a friendly face.”

“I think that’s really important,” said Hohenstein. “I think that’s probably what makes us so successful — the staff we have here in Akron.”

Peoples Bank’s goal is to be a $1.2 billion financial institution, including Wealth Management, in 2020, said Hohenstein. “It’s been fun to watch the bank grow. That’s the bottom line.”

Peoples Bank’s lobby is open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and the drive-up is open Monday – Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to Noon. Plus, they have online banking and on-site ATM.

See Page 12 for

Peoples Bank’s

20th anniversary activities