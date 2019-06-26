Iowa Highway 12 reduced to one lane

On Friday, June 12, the Iowa Department of Transportation closed the southbound lane of Iowa Highway 12, just north of County Road K-18 North between Westfield and Sioux City.

The Big Sioux River had eroded its east bank in this area to within 2 feet of the highway’s guardrail, said IDOT District 3 Planner Dakin Schultz.

“The roadway remains open but its a situation drivers may have to wait for a traffic signal (as the one-lane opening is controlled by a temporary traffic signal),” said Schultz.

On Thursday, June 13, IDOT officials awarded an emergency bid-letting contract to LA Carlson of Merrill to repair the embankment slide of less than a mile in length. Their bid was $367,875.

The repairs are anticipated to be done by mid-July, he said. The closed lane is tentatively scheduled for reopening the afternoon of Friday, July 12.