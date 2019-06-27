A-W FFA is represented at Washington Conference

(L-r:) Sophie Knuth, Mckenna Henrich, and Elise Knapp represented the Akron-Westfield FFA on June 10 – 16 in Washington D.C. at the FFA Washington Leadership Conference. The students learned how to become committed citizens who can make a significant difference in their community. They were able to experience the rich history of Washington D.C. along with learning leadership skills. A special thank you goes out to the Akron-Westfield FFA Alumni for making this once-in-a-lifetime trip possible for these students.