Fire destroys Hawarden business

At about 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, Jeff’s Radiator & Exhaust Repair at 708 10th St. in Hawarden had a fire which began with an explosion when fuel ignited as it was being removed from a vehicle. The auto repair business, owned by Jeff Carr of Hawarden and operating for about 35 years, was destroyed and two nearby businesses, Dollar General Store at 918 Central Avenue and Porter Funeral Home at 712 10th St., also were damaged. In addition to the Hawarden Fire & Rescue Department, Akron, Ireton and Alcester, S.D., firefighters were called to assist. By 7 p.m., just a few emergency personnel remained on the scene. No injuries were reported.